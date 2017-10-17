Tony Award winning musical, WICKED opens at DeVos Performance Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Something magical has landed in West Michigan… the Tony Award winning musical “WICKED” opens tomorrow at DeVos Performance Hall, and Meghan Distel from Broadway Grand Rapids came in to tell us more!

A day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of orchestra seats will be held for WICKED, which is premiering in Grand Rapids at DeVos Performance Hall October 18-November 5. Two and one-half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the DeVos Performance Hall box office will have their names placed in a lottery drum; thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only.

This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets.

Performances at DeVos Performance Hall

October 18- November 5, 2017

Week 1: Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday at 2pm & 7:30pm; Friday at 8:00pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8:00pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm

Week 2: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8:00pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm.

Week 3: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8:00pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 1pm & 6:30pm.

Tickets can also be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or charged by phone through Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. For additional information visit, BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

Other upcoming shows by Broadway Grand Rapids

Les Miserables – November 21-26

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – Dec 12

Stomp – Jan 18-20

Beautiful, the Carole King Musical – Feb 13-18

The Bodyguard – Mar 6-11

The King and I – June 5-10

