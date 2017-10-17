Whitecaps’ dish receives national recognition

Related Coverage Whitecaps announce winner of 2017 food contest

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — A new item at the Fifth Third Ballpark’s concession stands has received national recognition.

Beercheese Poutine received the title of “Best New Food Item” from Ballpark Digest, a website dedicated for ballpark news and culture.

The dish was introduced last season at Fifth Third Ballpark after winning the Whitecaps’ eight annual food contest. Beercheese Poutine was selected out of a list of hundreds of suggestions and then selected as the winner by fans.

It is made up of a combination of waffle fries with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beercheese sauce and green onions on top. Rusty Morningstar of Muskegon submitted the dish to the contest.

Whitecaps fans will be able to purchase the winner when the team opens its 25th season at 6:35 p.m. on April 5 against the South Bend Cubs.

