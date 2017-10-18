Cement truck crash closes WB W. Lakewood Blvd. in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of a busy Holland area roadway is shut down as Ottawa County authorities respond to a serious crash involving a cement truck.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on W. Lakewood Boulevard between N. Anline Avenue and Beech Street, at the border of Holland and Holland Township.

Ottawa County dispatchers tell 24 Hour News 8 a cement truck collided with a car. It’s unclear how many people are injured, but Aero Med has been called to the scene.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

The westbound lanes of W. Lakewood Boulevard are closed between N. Aniline Avenue and Beech Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew heading to the scene; check back for updates on woodtv.com.

