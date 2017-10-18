Construction on I-96 near Meijer HQ finished early

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Morning commutes for many West Michigan drivers has become a lot easier with the early completion of a construction project.

The eastbound I-96 off-ramp at Walker Avenue is now open after being closed for a $1 million project since Sept. 5. It was originally scheduled to be completed on Nov. 17.

The Michigan Department of Transportation teamed up with Meijer Corp., the Walkerview/FedEx group and the city of Walker to complete the project.

MDOT said the work will improve safety and help with long-term congestion of traffic.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

