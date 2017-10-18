Deputies: BC break-in suspect tied to other business thefts

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe a Battle Creek man arrested in connection to a bowling alley break-in are connected to several other thefts from businesses.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Calhoun County deputies were called to a reported burglary at M-66 Bowl in Pennfield Township, northeast of Battle Creek. Deputies arrived within minutes, but the suspects had already escaped.

Authorities arrested a 31-year-old man and 49-year-old man, both from Battle Creek during a traffic stop tied to the investigation.

Detectives said they’ve linked the younger suspect to three other burglaries in the Battle Creek area, including crimes at Lafayette Auto Parts in Springfield, Moonraker Lounge & Restaurant in Emmett Township and Cornwell’s Turkeyville in Convis Township.

Investigators say the man would generally use a sledgehammer to shatter the glass to the business, then smash into coin vending machines to steal money.

Authorities are withholding the suspects’ names until they’re formally charged in the most recent case. Additional charges are expected in connection to the other thefts.

Anyone with additional information in these cases is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

