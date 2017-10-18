GR moving forward with proposal for 201 Market Ave.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is moving forward in the vetting process for one of three development proposals for 201 Market Ave. SW.

The city’s evaluation committee is starting a due diligence phase with the plan of Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, a process that will last four to six months.

In June, the city narrowed down the list of proposals to three candidates, which also included REDICO out of Southfield and Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction.

A committee made of representatives from the city, Downtown Development Authority, Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc., Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and JLL evaluated responses based on their alignment with the community’s development vision and feasibility of the project.

The proposals by Rockford Construction and REDICO will still be considered active throughout the process, according to a city of Grand Rapids release. If the Flaherty & Collins plan is deemed not feasible, the evaluation committee could enter the due diligence phase with the other two.

In 2006, Atlanta-based developer Duane Faust pitched a multi-million dollar plan named the “Mystery Project,” which earned its name because there were limited details on its viability and taxpayer risk.

