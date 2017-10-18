Grandson of Cesar Chavez shares millennial message in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The grandson of labor and civil rights leader Cesar Chavez visited Grand Rapids Wednesday with a message for millennials: In today’s political climate, it’s more important than ever to remember his grandfather’s message of unity, hope and uniting people.

“We have an active role to be civically (sic) involved. Through that, we can advance this country, advance our communities, we can help people. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about: helping people, and making sure people are treated fairly and justly,” said Andrew Chavez.

During his life, Cesar Chavez made several visits to Grand Rapids in support of improving working conditions for migrant workers who worked in the fields.

Andrew Chavez spoke at Grand Rapids Community College as part of an event put on by the Bob and Aleicia Woodrick Center for Equity and Inclusion.

He said people in the past were faced with challenges similar to what communities are experiencing today, but always seem to come out better because of it.

