GRPD officer injured while making arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police officer was hospitalized Wednesday after scuffling with a suspect who was resisting arrest, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 4:20 p.m. at Heartside Park off Ionia Avenue SW as the officer was trying to arrest a 52-year-old who had previously been banned from the park.

The precise nature and severity of the officer’s injuries were not released, but GRPD said they were not considered life-threatening. The officer was remaining in the hospital overnight for observation.

The officer’s name was not released Wednesday, but GRPD said he is a 21-year veteran of the force.

The suspect was not injured.

