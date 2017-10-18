Ionia Co. poultry farm to expand, creating 33 jobs

Related Coverage Expansion at poultry farm in Ionia Co. to create 50 jobs

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia-based poultry farm will be expanding its business, which is expected to create 33 jobs and $16.3 million in capital investment.

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, Inc. will be constructing three cage-free pullet-rearing facilities to raise 2.5 million young hens annually in Ionia, according to a company release. The project is expected to take three years to complete.

In addition to construction at Herbruck’s, there will be enhancements made to support roads around the ranch. There will be upgrades made to the quality of Haynor and Rector Roads to all-season standards in order to accommodate increased truck traffic.

In 2015, Herbruck’s underwent an expansion that was expected to create 50 new jobs.

The project is being support by grants from the Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development and Easton Township.

