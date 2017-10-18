MI Treasury to hold auction on unclaimed items

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property will be hosting a public auction that includes a variety of items.

It will take place at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21-22 at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing. People may come inspect the items in the auction from 3 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Multiple items will be up for auction, including coins, currency, jewelry, precious metals, stamp collections and others.

Proceeds from this auction and other unclaimed funds can be claimed by rightful owners by submitting an inquiry form or by calling 517.636.5320.

