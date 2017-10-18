Murder suspect, 17, not competent for trial

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old who was charged with stabbing and killing another teen in Ionia this summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.

As a result of the ruling made during a Wednesday hearing in Ionia District Court, Kyler Bogert was remanded to the Michigan Department of Mental Health. He’ll undergo treatment until he is well enough to stand trial.

Bogert was charged with murder after he police said he stabbed a 16-year-old in the neck, killing him, following a June 26 fight along Branch Street west of N. State Street.

No further court dates have been set in the case.

