Sign up for 2018 Model T School – Rachael takes a ride for herself

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We all know automobiles have always been of huge importance in this state. We build great cars here, but we also appreciate innovative design, and how cars often reflect different eras of American history.

So we are heading to the Gilmore Car Museum today, North America’s largest auto museum, to check out a couple new exhibits you don’t want to miss!

One is muscle cars, another is trucks, and there’s an opportunity for you to get behind the wheel of some beautiful classic cars.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Rachael says driving that Model T Ford was so much fun! It’s operated with 3 foot pedals and hand controls on the steering wheel. The experience makes you realize just how much things have changed.

You can head online to https://www.gilmorecarmuseum.org/ to sign up for 2018 Model T School. Classes are open to all licensed drivers, but are limited and sell out fast!

We also want to let you know that next Thursday, the 26th, is Gilmore’s Halloween Spooktacular! It’s a fun and safe place to have a ghoulishly great time with the whole family – cool cars, trunk or treating, a movie… and vintage car rides outside.

Gilmore’s Halloween Spooktacular

October 26 | 4pm – 7pm

6865 W Hickory Rd

Hickory Corners

Adults: $5

Children 12 and under are Free!

You may also want to put this on your calendar – the Gilmore Car Museum’s New Year’s Eve Celebration. This event will feature food, dancing, and a stellar ball drop. Tickets can be bought online.

The Gilmore Car Museum is in Hickory Corners, just northeast of Kalamazoo, and a short drive from Grand Rapids.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

