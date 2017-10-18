Toxic tap water testing area near old Wolverine dump expanded

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials have expanded the area of homes they’re testing for toxic tap water near a former Wolverine Worldwide dump site in northeast Kent County.

A Kent County Health Department map shows a much larger test site, from the House Street NE dump site southeast to the Rogue River. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the expanded area includes approximately 300 homes with wells. That’s in addition to the 338 Belmont area homes with wells included in the original testing and buffer zones.

A DEQ geologist said the area was expanded based on geological test results conducted to determine “the behavior” of the chemical PFOS, which was once used to waterproof shoes.

An official with Wolverine Worldwide told 24 Hour News 8 earlier Wednesday that Pixley Avenue in Belmont had been added to the testing area.

The update comes two days after residents in Belmont discovered a third illegal dump site near Wolverine Worldwide’s former legal dump on House Street NE. The two other illegal sites are on Michigan Department of Transportation property located on the south side of House Street and just west of that.

There area also two possible dump sites off Cannonsburg Road NE at Boulder Creek Golf Course, and 12 Mile Road NE just west of White Pine Trail.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

Another dump on Ramsdell Drive NE recently led East Rockford Middle School to stop using its well water. Wolverine Worldwide is providing bottled water to students pending the results of water tests.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is also testing the wells used by three other Rockford public schools for PFOS, which is no longer used by Scotchgard.

A former Kent County health official told Target 8 Tuesday that Belmont neighbors fearing contamination of their wells complained about Wolverine Worldwide’s House Street NE landfill nearly 60 years ago, but the company continued dumping sludge there.

Now, the long-closed dump is the center of a growing plume of contamination that has spread a likely carcinogen into wells more than a mile away.

Friday, Varnum Law filed a notice of intention to sue Wolverine Worldwide on behalf of Belmont area residents.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

Wolverine Worldwide is providing whole-house water filtration systems to hundreds of residents in the testing and buffer zones surrounding the House Street NE dump site.

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

