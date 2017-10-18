Woman hospitalized after mobile home fire

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a mobile home west of Kalamazoo Wednesday.

Oshtemo Township Fire Chief Mark Barnes said the fire sparked near the middle of one of the homes along Redcoat Lane at Colonia Manor, which is off W. KL Avenue west of US-131.

The first emergency responders on the scene went into the home, where they found a woman in her mid-50s in a chair. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Firefighters removed the woman from the home and began CPR. After about 30 minutes, they managed to revive her. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The mobile home is likely a complete loss. Barnes said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

