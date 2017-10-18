You’re invited! Mary Free Bed Foundations Annual Gala

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for an evening of entertainment, with the chance to support the charitable causes, you can do both at the Mary Free Bed Foundations Annual Gala.

Tim Pietryga joined us in studio with our invitation.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Tony Award winning performer of stage and screen, Ben Vereen will join them to share his personal story and sing a few songs along the way. Having appeared in such seminal works as television’s Roots, Broadway’s Pippin, Wicked, Fosse and Jesus Christ Superstar to name a few, the films Rocky Horror Picture Show, Time Out of Mind, costarring Richard Gere, Top Fivewith Chris Rock and Ben’s current TV series on Amazon, Sneaky Pete, Vereen is sure to bring all his pizzazz to the Mary Free Bed Foundation Gala.

Tickets for the event are $200.00 each ($100.00 is the fair market value per ticket/attendee). The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, October 20. Cocktail reception starts at 6:00pm. Dinner at 7:00pm

The attire is Ties & Heels.

Join The Mary Free Bed Foundation on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Devos Place for the 4th Annual Gala for the Mary Free Bed Foundation.

http://www.maryfreebed.com/news-events/gala/

