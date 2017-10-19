Deputies seek park and ride robbery suspect

ALMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County are searching for the suspect who robbed a person at a park and ride Thursday.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. at a Michigan Department of Transportation park and ride in the 5400 block of W. D Avenue in Alamo Township, northwest of Kalamazoo.

Deputies say the suspect confronted the victim with a silver handgun and demanded property. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect is described as a man around 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, gloves and a red bandana covering his face.

The vehicle he left in is described as a light-colored car, possibly gold or silver, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

