Fights spark lockdown at Loy Norrix HS in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Loy Norrix High School is returning to normal after multiple fights forced the school into lockdown, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

It happened Thursday morning at the school, located at 616 E. Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo.

A student leaving the school told 24 Hour News 8 someone released pepper spray during the fights. Officers said the lockdown lasted about 30 minutes.

It’s unclear what sparked the disturbances or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

