Get involved in the Art Van Santa Parade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Christmas might not be the next major holiday on the calendar, but today we’re talking about a favorite West Michigan Christmas tradtion. It’s the Art Van Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Jaycees.

Here to tell us more is Janet Madendorp of the Grand Rapids Jaycees. This year, the ban will feature 43 entrants, 5 bands and performing acts, as well as 2 giant balloons. This year’s Parade Marshal is the GR Galaxy, women’s basketball team. The theme is A Very Merry Mitten.

And there’s more! They will also have free photos with Santa courtesy of Riparea Photography at the Parade.

The parade will be broadcast LIVE on WOOD TV8 starting at 9am on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Get involved!

Jaycees are looking for band entrants (local marching bands), as well as volunteers. Therefore, there is a Volunteer Party coming up November 13th at 5:30pm at Perrin Brewing.

Also, this year they are doing something to help the community – their Spread the Warmth drive (United Way) November 9 – December 1. Cold weather clothing items can be dropped off to any Art Van or Habitat Restore location. Donations can include hats, gloves, scarves, socks, boots, and coats. Visit www.hwuw.org for more information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

