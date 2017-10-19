Helen DeVos, wife of Amway co-founder, dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Helen DeVos, the wife of a West Michigan business giant and the woman who helped give Grand Rapids one of the nation’s premier children’s hospitals, has died at the age of 90.

A statement from family said she died Wednesday.

She leaves behind her husband, Amway co-founder Rich DeVos; their four children; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“While we grieve her passing, we rejoice in her new life in heaven and are grateful for the countless ways she blessed our lives. We are comforted in knowing that she was welcomed home into the loving arms of Jesus,” the DeVos family said in a statement released early Thursday. “We will never forget her unfailing love, strength and devotion that were truly the heart of our family.”

Formerly Helen Van Wesep, she was born in 1927. She attended Frankfort High School near Traverse City before moving to Grand Rapids, where she graduated from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

She married Rich DeVos in 1953 and the pair raised three sons and a daughter, all of whom became involved in the operation of Amway.

Helen DeVos was known as a lover of the arts. She was a devoted patron of the Grand Rapids Symphony, joining the its board of directors in 1972 as a lifetime member and supporting the organization through various fundraising efforts. She also served on the board of directors for the St. Cecilia Music Center.

She and her husband gave to countless charities and organizations.

But her name is perhaps most recognizable because it adorns the name of Grand Rapids’ children hospital.

In 1993, the DeVoses donated $5 million to help open the Helen DeVos Women and Children’s Medical Center, part of Butterworth Hospital. Twelve years later, the couple unveiled plans for a new, stand-alone children’s hospital.

“I’m really proud and as well as really humbled to have my name on this hospital,” Helen DeVos said in 2005 when the hospital was announced. “The care has always been the best. I don’t know how you make the best better, but I’m going to stick around and find out and I hope you do, too.”

Costing $286 million, the 14-floor, state-of-the-art Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital opened its doors to patients in January 2011. It’s one of the nation’s leading hospitals focusing on the health of children and was a point of pride for DeVos.

“I love it,” she said after it opened. “I love the colors, I love all the children’ art throughout. I love it. I just think this is a happy place, and that was one of the visions that this would look to be a happy place as well as actually be one.”

The hospital is now a staple of Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile.

“It’s certainly exciting to have all these medical facilities on the hill and we’re going to have wonderful people moving into our town and joining us here,” DeVos said.

Proud of the work done at the school named after my mom: Helen Devos Christian School in Lusaka, Zambia. 100% pass rate for 12th graders! pic.twitter.com/Apc7LuRC4s — Doug DeVos (@Doug_DeVos) October 13, 2017

“Her legacy is extraordinary and of itself as a leader in Grand Rapids,” former Mayor George Heartwell said of DeVos. “The philanthropic investments that bear her name, most particularly the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has, in many ways, placed Grand Rapids on the map as a destination health center where families are coming from all over the country because they know at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital they will get the best care using the latest technology and the most skilled medical professionals in the field.”

Information about funeral arrangements has not yet been released.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

