Is your basement ready for winter?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s rainy season, so now is the time to be asking yourself… is your home ready for fall and winter? Today we had Rob VanSuilichem of Everdry here with helpful advice. One area that’s good to take care of before winter is basement waterproofing and foundation repair. Everdry Waterproofing and Foundation Repair has been in the business for more than 25 years and has been exceeding expectations for homeowners.

Everdry offers a unique patented system that cleans up the water, protects the floors and walls from future damage, and addresses indoor air quality. All the work comes with a lifetime transferrable warranty.

Here’s some tips on early warning signs of moisture in your home

Musty smell

Cracks in the wall and/or floors

Appliance rust

Gaps in the foundation

White chalking on walls

Dark spots on walls

