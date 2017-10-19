Loved ones hope to get mom with cancer on ‘Ellen’





HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A wife and mother of two young children, Amanda Goss of Hartford has battled cancer three times and won.

At just 24 years old, Goss was told she had breast cancer. Goss says two things kept her going, her children and the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Goss isn’t your typical young wife and mother of two girls.

“I found just one morning randomly a golf-size tumor underneath my armpit, just out of nowhere,” said Goss.

After surgery and chemotherapy, the cancer returned.

“And when they diagnosed me the second time, they said it had advanced to stage four, Goss said. “And so it had metastasized to my spine.”

The cancer came back a third time, this time in her brain. That’s where doctors removed a tennis-ball sized tumor in August.

Goss says her No. 1 thing that gives her a will to live is her children.

And No. 2?

Ellen DeGeneres.

“When I just felt horrible from the chemotherapy or the radiation, I would just sit here and watch her and I would just completely forget about the pain,” Goss said. “If I was feeling sad or anything, she would always cheer my up.”

Goss says she would watch Ellen either in her living room or from her bedroom when she was too sick to get out of bed. She says not enough attention is paid to her type of cancer.

“I just want to be one of those voices to raise awareness towards metastatic breast cancer because there is no cure,” Goss said.

Goss wants to meet Ellen, not just to meet someone famous, she says, but to help share a message of hope and encouragement to those suffering from cancer.

“Not everybody’s positive,” Goss said. “Not everybody has a will to live, so I just want to be that person that they can say, ‘Because of you, I got out of bed this morning.’”

Some of Goss’ friends have created an online petition called, “Ellen, please call Amanda,” where people can petition Ellen to contact Goss.

