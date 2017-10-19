Parents praise Helen DeVos’ legacy at children’s hospital





GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The world-class Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has had a huge impact on the lives of many people not only in West Michigan, but also around the world.

The day after its namesake Helen DeVos died at the age of 90, one West Michigan family shared their message of thanks.

Alyssa and Greg Goodrich of Greenville say the care their three triplets, who were born premature, received at the children’s hospital made a lasting impression.

“Her whole pregnancy was really a surprise, I mean, we found out at a very early date that we were expecting three,” Greg Goodrich said.

Amelia, Jameson and Weston were born April 18, eight weeks early. They spent the first two months of their lives at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Their parents say the case they got was unmatched.

“The nurses there, you could tell that they loved their job. It’s not just a job to them. They were dedicated and it definitely made us you know feel a little bit better about having to leave them. We knew that they were being cared for and they were always in good hands,” Alyssa Goodrich said.

The triplets were monitored daily to make sure they were developing and growing.

Today, they are home and healthy. But the relationships fostered at the hospital have continued even six months later.

The Goodriches said the good work at the hospital is a testament to DeVos’ support.

“Thanks to all of her contributions, she gave us the greatest gift of all. I mean, we’re truly blessed here to sit here and have three perfectly healthy children,” Greg Goodrich said.

