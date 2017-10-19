Police seeking public assistance to identify suspect

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a CVS on 28th Street SW Wednesday.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2375 28th St. SW, police said.

Clerks said a male suspect assaulted them and demanded money, according to a WDPS release. The suspect was last seen wearing a matching gray with black jogging suit with black and white shoes, as well as yellow gardening gloves.

Police said the suspect’s hood was pulled up and there was something like a scar or bandanna covering his face during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 2 inch tall with a skinny build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WDPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

