Reports: Tigers select next manager

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers have reportedly made a decision on the manager they wish to hire, according to multiple reports.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday that the team intends to hire 59-year-old Ron Gardenhire, pending the completion of a contract with him.
Gardenhire previously spent 13 years as the manager of the Minnesota Twins, finishing his tenure with a 1068-1049 record.
Previous manager Brad Ausmus was informed he would not be back with the Tigers shortly before the season ended.
Detroit finished last season with a MLB-worst record of 64-98.