Snyder suspends MSP chief over NFL protest post

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered the head of Michigan State Police to report to work for five days without pay following an MSP investigation.

Col. Kriste Etue will have her pay suspended for five days while reporting to work and “demonstrating outstanding leadership by example for the men and women she commands,” according to a statement from Snyder.

“Colonel Etue posted something on social media that was inappropriate,” Snyder said in a statement. “She immediately apologized and has acted to demonstrate that apology, including facilitating meetings with various groups to hear concerns and to share the work the Michigan State Police does in cities and neighborhoods statewide to connect with the communities they serve and recruit new troopers from all backgrounds.”

The decision comes after an investigation by the Michigan State Police after Etue shared a post on Facebook signed “we the people,” which calls NFL players who kneel during the anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.”

Snyder has said he would not ask Etue to step down.

In a separate statement sent my Snyder’s office, the governor announced a plan to review the culture of state government in all departments.

The statement said Snyder is taking multiple actions to review and address inclusiveness within all state departments.

Some of the actions include more cultural awareness and sensitivity training, creating a group to recommend social media police, among others.

