Spread positivity with a Little Words Project bracelet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We live in a crazy world, and life can sometimes really get us down. But, what if you could have a positive influence in someone’s life with a few simple words? Like “Be happy” or ” Dream”. We recently found out about a mission to spread kindness from one woman to another at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Little Words Project bracelets are made out of fine-cut Swarovski crystals and interwoven with a unique, inspirational word. These bracelets unite girls of all ages, inspiring kindness between each of them.

A Little Words bracelet features a gold-dipped tag with our logo on one side and a unique number inscribed on the other. These numbers may be used to register a customer’s bracelet and track the bracelet’s movement as it moves from wrist to wrist.

The Mission:

To unite women of all ages in one common goal: to spread kindness from woman to woman.

How it Works:

Purchase a word that’s meaningful to you Register your new bracelet’s story using the unique number on your gold tag Wear your Little Word for as long as you like

When you meet someone who needs that word a little more than you might, pass it on and encourage her to register it like you did

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

6464 Broadmoor SE – Caledonia.

(616) 698-7283

Monday-Friday 8am-6pm.

Saturday 8am-4pm.

Closed Sundays.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

