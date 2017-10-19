Spread positivity with a Little Words Project bracelet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We live in a crazy world, and life can sometimes really get us down. But, what if you could have a positive influence in someone’s life with a few simple words? Like “Be happy” or ” Dream”. We recently found out about a mission to spread kindness from one woman to another at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.
Little Words Project bracelets are made out of fine-cut Swarovski crystals and interwoven with a unique, inspirational word. These bracelets unite girls of all ages, inspiring kindness between each of them.
A Little Words bracelet features a gold-dipped tag with our logo on one side and a unique number inscribed on the other. These numbers may be used to register a customer’s bracelet and track the bracelet’s movement as it moves from wrist to wrist.
The Mission:
To unite women of all ages in one common goal: to spread kindness from woman to woman.
How it Works:
- Purchase a word that’s meaningful to you
- Register your new bracelet’s story using the unique number on your gold tag
- Wear your Little Word for as long as you like
When you meet someone who needs that word a little more than you might, pass it on and encourage her to register it like you did
Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique
6464 Broadmoor SE – Caledonia.
(616) 698-7283
Monday-Friday 8am-6pm.
Saturday 8am-4pm.
Closed Sundays.