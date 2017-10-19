Tears, 911 call during first day of Willis trial testimony

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The first people to find Rebekah Bletsch lying on a rural Muskegon County road were also the first to testify in Jeffrey Willis’ murder trial Thursday.

Willis is charged with murdering Bletsch, who was shot three times in the head while jogging near her home on Automobile Road in Dalton Township in June 2014.

Hours after being seated, jurors heard a recording of the 911 call made by neighbor Mark Klint, who lived down Automobile Road.

Michelle Klint, the caller’s wife and a registered nurse, was on the witness stand and began to cry as the recording was played. She said she didn’t immediately recognize Bletsch, who was her neighbor and her daughter’s coach.

“My husband made a comment that he thought it might be a deer,” she told the court. “I realized that it was a person laying there… We drove a little bit closer and I got out and ran over there while my husband was in the car with my daughter. … And when I realized it was a person, I said, ‘We need to call 911.'”

Klint said they found Bletsch partially in the road, lying on her stomach with her head toward the gravel. Klint said she could see blood on Bletsch’s head. Klint testified Bletsch’s top was scrunched up and her pants rucked down so part of her bottom was visible.

“Once I got to her, I could hear her somewhat like moaning, and obviously she was breathing at that point and I checked her pulse,” Klint said. “I felt that it was pretty regular, although it was fast.”

Klint’s husband called 911. During that call, the decision was made to turn Bletsch onto her back so she they could attempt CPR and maintain her spinal cord.

Eventually, first responders arrived and took over, but Bletsch died at the scene.

The Klints thought Bletsch was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, but deputy Scott Foster testified Thursday that the scene “didn’t fit.” He said he noticed two wounds to Bletsch’s head and bruising on the left side of her rib cage and to her wrist.

Another deputy testified he noticed a spent shell casing at the scene.

During the cross-examination, Willis’ defense attorney called attention to how Bletsch’s armband, earbuds and sunglasses were neatly gathered alongside the road.

Another deputy who was first to arrive on the scene testified that was how he found her personal belongings. However, he said he lifted an item and placed it back down before taking a photo at the scene.

In opening statements, Prosecutor D.J. Hilson layed out his evidence, including a crumpled piece of notebook paper he said investigators found at Willis’ grandfather’s home. Hilson called it a “rape list.”

The prosecutor also mentioned a glove of Willis’ he said contained DNA from Bletsch and a computer file labeled “VICS” with a folder that had Bletsch’s initials on it.

The prosecutor said Willis also had hundreds of rape-capture-kill-videos.

Hilson said Willis was trying to abduct Bletsch before he allegedly shot her. He said he will pursue a first-degree murder conviction in the case.

Defense attorney Fred Johnson said the evidence points to Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, as the murderer.

“Mr. Bluhm knew Rebekah Bletsch, their kids played soccer together and it appeared he had some sort of fascination with her, because he was Facebook stalking her,” Johnson said.

He said Bluhm was a “marksman,” and Bletsch’s shooting would take skill.

Johnson also said Bluhm borrowed items from Willis and then returned them after the crime.

Bletsch’s father-in-law and co-worker also testified Thursday.

Testimony in the murder trial is expected to continue at 1:30 p.m. Friday.



