Teen sentenced in March death of 18-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen who shot and killed an 18-year-old woman at a party in Grand Rapids earlier this year, killing her, is headed to a state prison.

In Kent County Circuit Court Thursday, 16-year-old Cleo Nelson was sentenced to between eight and 15 years in prison with credit for 77 days served.

In July, Nelson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Kiara Carter. In exchange a charge of open murder was dismissed.

Carter was shot once in the head at an apartment on Kalamazoo Avenue near Worden Street SE on March 20. She left behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Nelson was charged in June.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

