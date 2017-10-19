Wolverine Worldwide moving 50 jobs to Calif.

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine Worldwide says it is closing its Rockford distribution center and moving the 50 jobs there to a new facility in California.

A tipster told 24 Hour News 8 that workers were informed of the closure Thursday, and the Rockford-based footwear manufacturer later confirmed the move to 24 Hour News 8 in a statement.

Wolverine said all 50 jobs should be moved to its new 720,000-square-foot distribution center in Beaumont, California — about 65 miles east of Los Angeles — by the end of next year’s first quarter.

Wolverine promised to assist “all affected employees in transitioning through the closure.”

A spokesman for Wolverine told 24 Hour News 8 the move has nothing to do with the discovery that Wolverine waste dumped before the 1970s is likely responsible for contaminating wells in the Belmont area.

Wolverine said the move is necessary to “better serve customers in the fast-evolving consumer and global marketplace.”

The full statement from Wolverine:

“Wolverine is a West Michigan company with a strong local foundation that we will continue to build upon for years to come. As a global company in a highly competitive industry, we must also continually evolve to meet the shifting challenges of the market, including the most effective ways to distribute our products. Earlier this year, we opened a new 720,000-square-foot distribution center in Beaumont, California, that allows us to ship to our consumers faster than ever before. The decision to transition our Rockford distribution center business to the Beaumont location will allow us to better serve customers in the fast-evolving consumer and global marketplace. The transition period will take place over the next few months, with an estimated completion taking place in the first quarter of 2018.



“There are approximately 50 employees who currently work at DC 47. Wolverine is committed to assisting all affected employees in transitioning through the closure.”

