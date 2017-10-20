2017 Halloween trick-or-treat times for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ghosts, ghouls, witches and more will soon fill the streets of West Michigan for Halloween.

Dozens of organizations are holding special candy-filled events, in addition to traditional community trick-or-treating. Find one near you here:

LOCAL EVENTS

ADA

Oct. 29, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | The Community Church | Event details

BATTLE CREEK

Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Kellogg Community College | Event details

Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Battle Creek Police Department | Event details

BRONSON

Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | The Congregational Church | Event details

BYRON CENTER

Oct. 21, noon – 2 p.m. | Whistlestop Park | Event details

CEDAR SPRINGS

Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | The Springs Church | Event details

COOPERSVILLE

Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Coopersville United Methodist Church | Event details

DOUGLAS

Oct. 27, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Beery Field | Event details

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP

Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Fruitport Christian Reformed Church | Event details

GALESBURG

Oct. 27, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Behind City Hall | Event details

GRAND RAPIDS

Oct. 27, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center | Event details

GRANDVILLE

Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. | Resurrection Life Church | Event details

HUDSONVILLE

Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson | Event details

Oct. 29, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ | Event details

Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Jenison Bible Church | Event details

KALAMAZOO

Oct. 28, noon – 4 p.m. | Kalamazoo Valley Museum | Event details

Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bronson Park | Event details

KENT CITY

Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. | Kent City Pavilion | Event details

Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Kent City American Legion Post 153 | Event details

Oct. 31, 5 – 6 p.m. | Kent City Elementary | Event details

KENTWOOD

Oct. 21, 10 a.m. – noon | Kentwood Department of Public Works | Event details

SOUTH HAVEN

Oct. 31, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Michigan Maritime Museum | Event details

WEST OLIVE

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Ottawa Reformed Church | Event details

PUBLIC TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES (All listings for Oct. 31 unless specified)

ADA TOWNSHIP

No established time

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

ALLEGAN

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

BELDING

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | More information

BIG RAPIDS

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

BRONSON

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; parade at 6:30 p.m. | More information

BYRON TOWNSHIP

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CEDAR SPRINGS

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. | More information

CENTREVILLE

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

COLDWATER

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.; parade Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

COOPERSVILLE

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

DOUGLAS

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

FENNVILLE

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

FERRYSBURG

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

FREMONT

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

GALESBURG

No specified time

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

GRAND HAVEN

Residential: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS

Residential: Dusk – 8 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Eastown | More information

GRANDVILLE

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

GREENVILLE

Downtown: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Residential: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

HUDSONVILLE

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

HARTFORD

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

HASTINGS

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

HESPERIA

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

HOLLAND

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

HOWARD CITY

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

IONIA

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

KALAMAZOO

No recommended time

KENT CITY

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

KENTWOOD

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

LAKE ODESSA

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

LAKEVIEW

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

LOWELL

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

MARSHALL

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

MIDDLEVILLE

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MONTAGUE

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MUSKEGON

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

NORTON SHORES

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

NEWAYGO

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

OTSEGO

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

PARCHMENT

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

PAW PAW

Residential: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Downtown: Oct. 30, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

PORTAGE

No recommended time; contact your neighborhood association

PORTLAND

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

PLAINWELL

No specified start time; recommended end time of 8 p.m.

RICHLAND

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

ROCKFORD

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

SARANAC

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

SAUGATUCK

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

SCHOOLCRAFT

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

SPARTA

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

SPRING LAKE

Downtown: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Residential: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m

SOUTH HAVEN

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

STURGIS

Downtown: Oct. 28, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Residential: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis Plaza: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

UNION CITY

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WALKER

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WAYLAND

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHITE CLOUD

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHITEHALL

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WYOMING

No recommended time

ZEELAND

Business: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Children ages 13 and younger)

Residential: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

If your community event isn’t on the list, let us know by emailing the information to ReportIt@woodtv.com.

