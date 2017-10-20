Acclaimed children’s author visits W. MI school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan native Patricia Pollaco has become a nationally renowned author that travels the country sharing her stories with children.

At 73 years old, Pollaco has taken her life and put it down on paper in the form of multiple children’s books.

She shares her experiences with children in order to teach them some important lessons.

“The future is theirs, and they are going to determine how this turns out,” said Polacco.

She spoke to a group of third and fourth graders at Pine Ridge Elementary School in Forest Hills Thursday. During that visit, Polacco challenged the children with some pretty big responsibilities.

“There’s an onus of performance on all of us to reach out and to honor others,” said Polacco.

Pollaco’s childhood and stories handed down in her family have provided content for dozens of her books like “Meteor,” “Chicken Sunday,” “Thundercake” and “Babushka’s Doll.”

Her family inspired her interest and passion for people.

“As long as there are more than one human being on this planet, it isn’t boring,” she said. “I came away because of my family again, with a genuine interest of other people.”

Pollaco tours the country speaking to children, sharing the qualities she holds dear.

“When I think about it every example in my life has been watching people cooperate,” Pollaco said.

She knows the world has changed, but she doesn’t want those lessons of unity, inclusion, tolerance and understanding to be lost.

“The older I get the more unlikely it is that I’ll be able to do this and that strikes terror in my heart because I need to be around them,” said Polacco.

Every summer, she invites children and their families to her home in Union City for Meteor Festival, an annual event attended by hundreds centered around Pollaco’s book, “Meteor!”

She brings a piece of a meteor with her to schools when she speaks. As children leave, they get to touch the meteor and make a wish.

“As long as they celebrate difference and embrace what is very unlike them, that’s the answer,” she said. “They’re the hope and I think they’re going to do it.”

Pollaco is not done writing and illustrating yet, and is in the process of writing a few more right now.

