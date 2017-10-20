Authorities seeking suspects in attempted gun theft

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are working to locate suspects who attempted to steal handguns from a sporting goods store’s display case.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the Duhnam’s Sports located at 4311 Plainfield Ave. in Plainfield Township, authorities said.

Authorities said deputies arrived at the business to find it had broken into and discovered damage to the handgun display case. However, the suspects were unable to remove any handguns due to the case’s security, authorities said.

Authorities are unable to confirm whether the incident was related to a recent string of gun shop break-ins, but said the Modus operand was different than the other incidents.

The suspects were not located following a K-9 track.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

