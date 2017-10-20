Before holidays, ‘help wanted’ signs up at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — It may not seem like it just yet, but for retailers, Christmas is just around the corner.

In all, about 300 jobs need to be filled by various retailers at Woodland Mall in Kentwood. And it’s not an easy task.

Brookstone store manager Aimee Vanderwoud has a lot more on her mind than just getting customers in the store. She also needs to find the people to serve those customers.

“We’re probably going to need about 11 more this holiday season,” Vanderwoud said. “With the new Tanger opening a few years ago, it just has spread retail workers out a little thinner than before. So, it’s definitely a harder environment.”

According to the global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, many retailers are signaling a hot job market this holiday season.

As a result, stores are attempting to attract potential workers with a mix of new-school methods.

“Ziprecruiter and Indeed,” Vanderwoud said. “Sometimes people put stuff on Craigslist as well.”

Old-school methods are being deployed as well.

Woodland Mall is holding a more traditional job fair Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., people interested in working at the mall can go store to store with resume in hand.

“They’ll be everything from part time jobs to full time jobs. Seasonal. Long-term,” said Woodland Mall Marking Director Lyndsey Hicks.

More than 30 stores are participating in the job fair. They’ll have walk-up tables set up in front of their stores.

Window shopping for jobs will be available at some stores, while others will be hiring on the spot.

“If there’s a product that you’re passionate about, or a store that your passionate about, go to those stores,” Hicks said. “Because you’ll provide a better experience and you’ll enjoy working for that store if you talking and selling a product that you enjoy yourself.”

