Dowagiac student hospitalized after being struck by bus

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old Dowagiac Middle School student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a bus.

Police said it happened around 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Riverside Drive in Dowagiac.

Witness reported the bus was travelling south on Riverside Drive when the victim ran in front of it and was struck, according to a Dowagiac Police Department release.

Police said the victim sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to Borgess/Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac before being airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at 269.782.9743.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

