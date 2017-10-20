DTE Energy and The Heat and Warmth Fun team up to provide funds for low income families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even though it’s been a very warm fall, we know temperatures are going to be falling in the months ahead! For low income families, winter can be especially challenging – especially when it comes to the budget! That’s why DTE Energy and The Heat and Warmth Fund are teaming up to help.
Scotty Kehoe and Matt Phillips are joined us in studio to explain how this program works!
Events are designed to provide affordable payment plans, home energy consultations and energy-saving information to low-income residents in the Grand Rapids area. The events take place on Oct. 20-21, Customer Assistance Day (CAD), Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day (NEED) and Hallelujah for Heat Gospel concert.
Customer Assistance Day
DTE ENERGY
- October 20
- Now until 4pm
- Oakdale Park Church
- 961 Temple St SE – Grand Rapids
Hallelujah For Heat
Gospel Concert
- October 21st
- 7pm – 8:30pm
- Christ Chapel at Cornerstone University
- 1001 E Beltline Ave. NE – Grand Rapids