DTE Energy and The Heat and Warmth Fun team up to provide funds for low income families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even though it’s been a very warm fall, we know temperatures are going to be falling in the months ahead! For low income families, winter can be especially challenging – especially when it comes to the budget! That’s why DTE Energy and The Heat and Warmth Fund are teaming up to help.

Scotty Kehoe and Matt Phillips are joined us in studio to explain how this program works!

Events are designed to provide affordable payment plans, home energy consultations and energy-saving information to low-income residents in the Grand Rapids area. The events take place on Oct. 20-21, Customer Assistance Day (CAD), Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day (NEED) and Hallelujah for Heat Gospel concert.

Customer Assistance Day

DTE ENERGY

October 20

Now until 4pm

Oakdale Park Church

961 Temple St SE – Grand Rapids

Hallelujah For Heat

Gospel Concert

October 21st

7pm – 8:30pm

Christ Chapel at Cornerstone University

1001 E Beltline Ave. NE – Grand Rapids

