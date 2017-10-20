Family of Kent Co. girl hit by vehicle: ‘God’s got this’





OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old girl from Kent County is now breathing on her own after a serious crash earlier this month.

On Oct. 6, Cora Gonzalez was hit by a vehicle on M-57 near Harvard Street in Oakfield Township, west of Greenville.

Her family told 24 Hour News 8 Friday doctors pulled her off a ventilator, but she’s still suffering from very serious injuries.

Lowell High School students encouraged community members to wear purple to their Friday game to support Cora.

Her mother, Cookie, remembers the firm hugs Cora gave them before the crash.

“She’s like, ‘Love you mom, love you dad’ and just a big tight hug,” her mom said emotionally.

Shortly after dinner the night of the crash, Cora’s parents say she sneaked across the street to buy candy. On the way back, she was hit.

While a lot of people make wishes when the clock strikes 11:11, that’s when doctors pulled the 11-year-old off of the ventilator Thursday morning.

Now, the family of 12 is holding onto each other tightly as they wait to see what God has in store.

“Ultimately, he has everything under control and his plan whatever’s going to happen. So, we know that God’s got this,” Cookie said.

Cora is a wrestler, soccer star and the second youngest of 10 kids. Her oldest sister, Silver, describes Cora as a selfless goofball, painting smiles on everyone’s faces.

“She never wanted a lot, but she gave a lot,” said Silver, who is in the Air Force.

“She always wrote me little notes too, like, ‘Be safe. I love you,’ [or] ‘I know you’re serving our country. I can’t wait for you to come back,” Silver added.

You can follow Cora’s condition on the Team Cora Facebook page. Loved ones have also started several GoFundMe accounts to help.

