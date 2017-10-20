Football Frenzy: Regular season wraps up tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the last week of the regular high school football season, and the Frenzy is all over West Michigan to bring you all the best highlights.
We’re shining our spotlight on these games:
Zeeland East Chix (8-0) at Zeeland West Dux (6-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Outlook: The O-K Green championship is on the line as these two teams enter the regular-season finale unbeaten in conference play. Zeeland East is enjoying its best season since 2012 and has already tallied its most points (395) since 2011. The Chix have rarely been tested as well, with their smallest margin of victory coming last week against Byron Center (62-41). In 13 meetings, the Chix are 4-9 against the Dux and have lost the past two. Zeeland West lost back-to-back games against Mona Shores and West Catholic earlier in the season, but has rebounded to win five in a row while qualifying for the postseason for the eighth straight season.
Grandville Bulldogs (6-2) at West Ottawa Panthers (7-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Outlook: West Ottawa has already clinched a share of the O-K Red Conference title for the first time since 2012, but can win it outright with a home win against the Bulldogs. The Panthers have won six in a row since their lone loss in Week 2 against undefeated Forest Hills Central. Grandville locked up a playoff berth last week with a win over Caledonia, but hopes to grab a share of the conference championship for the second straight year. The Bulldogs have fared well against the Panthers in recent years, outscoring them 79-15 the past two seasons. Grandville’s only losses have come in shutouts at home against Warren De La Salle and Rockford.
Montague Wildcats (8-0) at Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders (7-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Outlook: Montague is searching for its second undefeated regular season in the past three years when it meets four-time defending Division 8 state champion Muskegon Catholic Central in a non-conference tilt. The Wildcats have been dominant on both sides of the ball. They’ve racked up 437 points and their defense has posted five shutouts, including three in a row. The Crusaders boast an incredible 27-game winning streak and haven’t lost since Oct. 15, 2015. MCC’s defense has allowed only 48 games in seven games and is averaging 44 points per game. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
We’ll also have crews at these matchups (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Athens vs. Climax-Scotts
- Battle Creek Harper Creek vs. Whitehall
- Coopersville vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids South Christian
- East Kentwood vs. Caledonia
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Cedar Springs
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Allendale
- Holland Christian vs. Holland
- Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Byron Center
- Jenison vs. Muskegon
- Kelloggsville vs. Hopkins
- Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Ionia
- Lowell vs. Northview
- Morley Stanwood vs. Lake City
- Saugatuck vs. Fennville
- Schoolcraft vs. Kalamazoo United
- Thornapple Kellogg vs. Grand Rapids Christian
- Tri County vs. Kent City
- Vicksburg vs. Three Rivers
- Wayland Union vs. Forest Hills Central
