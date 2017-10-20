KCAS Pets of the Week: Irma and Judie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple animals in the Kent County Animal Shelter are still looking for homes to spend holidays in, including this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Irma, a 2-year-old Staffy mix who came to KCAS as a stray. The shelter says she loves to go for walks and is very good on a leash.

Irma will do best in a home without small children and other dogs in the home, the shelter said. She will come spayed, microchipped and up to date on all of her vaccinations.

The second pet of the week is Judie, a 6-month-old schipperke mix.

The shelter said Judie is very playful and would do best in a home with older children. Judie enjoys being held, going for rides in the car and getting a little dressed up with clothing and costumes.

For more information on Staffy, Irma or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300.

