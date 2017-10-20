Lori’s Voice helps family with handicap accessible van

Related Coverage Fundraiser to help Marne family with wheelchair-accessible van

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thanks to the community and Lori’s Voice, a family received a new handicap accessible van.

Benjamin McCarthy has had many medical issues growing up and currently living with cerebral palsy. With mobility being an struggle for him and his family, a handicap accessible van was just a dream for them.

However, thanks to the community support and Lori’s Voice, the McCarthy family received $14,150 for their new van built by Clock Mobility.

Lori’s Voice is a West Michigan charity founded by Lori and David Hastings that provides financial assistance to families with special needs children. To date, They have provided 15 vans to families throughout West Michigan.

Lori’s voice focuses on providing assistance to families with child who have neuromuscular or degenerative diseases, and hopes to provide more independence to their life with these new vans.

Find out more about Lori’s Voice and how you can support their efforts to families like the McCarthy’s.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

