GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured after a stabbing in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. outside the Agave Sports Lounge located at 2053 Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that the victim was stabbed twice during a fight. He later showed up to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

