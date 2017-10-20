Mother of 1-year-old crash victim charged

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The mother of an infant who died in a car crash after not being strapped in a car seat received multiple charges Friday.

Minion Clopton was charged with two counts of third-degree child abuse, felonies and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree child abuse. Clopton was also charged with two additional felonies for driving without a valid license causing death and injury.

Dasani Lynn Colbert, 1, was killed July 28 when the minivan she was riding in collided with a car. She was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

A second child was ejected from the minivan, a third was injured and both drivers sustained injuries.

Family members said Clopton was taking the three children to day care when the crash happened.

