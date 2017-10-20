Ovechkin wins it for Caps in OT over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goal at 1:56 of overtime gave the Washington Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

T.J. Oshie forced the extra session for the Capitals, tying it with 1:01 left in regulation with a power-play goal of his own. Ovechkin drew a tripping penalty on Trevor Daley in overtime, then won it with his 10th goal of the season — a familiar slap shot from the left circle that beat Petr Mrazek to the glove side.

Tomas Tatar scored twice in the third period for Detroit. His second goal came on the power play after John Carlson was called for delay of game. But Dylan Larkin was whistled for the same penalty toward the end of the period, and Oshie was able to tie it at 3 with Caps goalie Braden Holtby pulled.

Darren Helm scored a short-handed goal for the Red Wings in the second. Andre Burakovsky tied it for the Capitals in the final minute of that period, and Jay Beagle added a short-handed goal of his own in the third for Washington.

Helm opened the scoring when he intercepted Ovechkin’s pass and skated back the other way. His shot from the top of the left circle beat Holtby for the third short-handed goal allowed by the Caps this season.

Washington, which was shut out by Toronto on Tuesday night, snapped its scoreless drought when Burakovsky’s wrist shot through traffic tied the game at 1.

Beagle’s goal was set up by Alex Chiasson, whose diving clearance on the penalty kill sent his teammate in alone on a breakaway. Beagle put the puck past Mrazek for his first goal of the season.

With the Red Wings down 2-1, Larkin’s shot was going well wide when Tatar was able to redirect it past Holtby from a tough angle. Then Tatar put the Red Wings ahead with 7:15 left in the third, but Detroit couldn’t hold on.

Evgeny Kuznetsov found Burakovsky alone in front, and he made a quick extra pass to Oshie, who scored his sixth goal of the season to tie it at 3.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Florida on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host Vancouver on Sunday night.

