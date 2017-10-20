Party with the K Wings: fans experience great food, great beer, and meet the players

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time for the puck to drop on another season of K Wings hockey! To celebrate the beginning of the new season, the K Wings are throwing a huge party for their fans.
It’s their biggest party of the year, and a can’t-miss game with their second annual fan fest from 4:30-6:45 providing a chance to eat great food, try great beer, meet the players, see exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame and much more!
Hungry Howie’s Friend & Family Deal
Kalamazoo Wings
For Home Opener on Saturday, October 21 at 7pm
- 4 tickets
- 4 Kalamazoo Wings hats
- $20 Hungry Howie’s voucher
- A $112 value and you pay $34.99!
- kwings.com/hungryhowies
- Magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans