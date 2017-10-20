Police seek masked man in home break-in, woman’s assault

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a masked man who allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a woman.

It happened in the 600 block of 15th Street in Three Rivers. Police say the victim called them at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, saying a man had broken into her home and assaulted her before leaving the scene.

Firefighters took the woman to an emergency room where she was treated for “superficial injuries,” according to police.

Investigators called in a police K-9 to track the suspect, to no avail.

Authorities did not have a detailed description of the suspect as of Friday morning.

