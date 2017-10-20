Visitation, funeral arraignments for Helen DeVos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Two days of events to celebrate the life of the late Helen DeVos will be held next week in downtown Grand Rapids.

On Monday, public visitation will be held at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel’s Ambassador’s Ballroom from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, a simulcast of DeVos’ private funeral service will be shown at the JW Marriot’s International Ballroom from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Remembering Helen DeVos

Then, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a public reception will be held at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel’s Ambassador’s Ballroom.

Instead of sending flowers to the family, donations are suggested for the following:

For full details, visit helendevos.com.

