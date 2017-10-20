Volleyball teams unite to sing national anthem

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s been a lot of debate about whether athletes should take a knee during the national anthem.

Two high school volleyball teams recently put that debate aside when a player who usually sings the anthem was sick.

It all happened at Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek. It looked like there would be no national anthem before the volleyball match, but that’s when the players came to the rescue.

Harper Creek varsity volleyball player Kalli Sachrider usually sings the national anthem for Harper Creek’s varsity volleyball home games, but she lost her voice Wednesday night.

“It was really hoarse from all the cheering and stuff from the tournaments,” Sachrider said.

It didn’t take long for both Harper Creek and Coldwater players to decide what to do.

“Both teams kind of just stepped up and we just started singing the national anthem together,” said Catie Scott, a Harper Creek varsity volleyball player. “I think it sounded ok, but then I listened to the video and I was like, eh.”

Harper Creek coach Terra King described it as a special moment.

“It was just a special moment to see all these girls decide to just all on their own with no prompting from their coaches or anyone else just decide, ‘Hey, the national anthem needs to be sang, and we’re going to step up and sing it,’” said King.

In a sport known for serves, sets and spikes, these two teams are now known for something more.

“I’ve always said volleyball is bigger than just the sport that you’re playing,” Kind said. “And it was really neat to see them step outside of themselves, and it’s got a lot of people talking about the good ladies we have both here and at Coldwater.”

