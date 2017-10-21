2 W. MI police chiefs finalists for FL job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan police chiefs have been selected as one of 10 finalists for the same position in Florida.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeffrey Hadley will be interviewed for the job of Punta Gorda police chief next month. The city has a population of over 19,000 people.

Hadley has held his position since 2008, and Rahinsky has been with GRPD since 2014.

Neither chief commented on their decision Saturday night.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

