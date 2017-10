OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire inside a Kalamazoo County Walmart.

The Oshtemo Township Fire Department says they responded to the Walmart on 9th Street shortly before 11 p.m. Friday for a fire in the clothing area.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the fire was put out quickly, but crews have not reported what may have started it, nor who could be responsible.

The store was back open as of Saturday morning.

