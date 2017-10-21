Deputies: Woman swerves to avoid deer, crashes; 4 hurt

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mecosta County deputies say four people were taken to the hospital after a woman swerved to avoid a deer and crashed into another vehicle.

The crash happened at 7:53 p.m. Friday on southbound US-131 near 22 Mile Road in Green Township.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Traverse City woman tried swerving to avoid a deer in the road that had previously been hit, but ended up striking the deer. She lost control of the vehicle and was then struck by a second vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old Grandville man. Both vehicles then left the road overturned.

The 50-year-old male and his two passengers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Authorities say her injuries are possibly life threatening.

