Grand Haven men’s cross country wins conference title





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year run of dominance was ended this week at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

Rockford has won the O-K Red Conference Championship in cross country every year since 1997, and looked poised to continue that run after Dayton Brown and Cole Johnson finished first and second in the event.

But Grand Haven was able to pull off the upset thanks to a solid team effort.

Grand Haven runners finished third, seventh, 10th, 12th and 20th, allowing the Bucs to beat Rockford by one point to win the O-K Red.

On the women’s side, Rockford rolled to the championship, having all five of its top runners finish in the top nine spots.

Rockford’s Ericka Vanderlende blew away the field with her first place finish, beating the field by 39 seconds.Runner

